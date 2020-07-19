Advertisement

Member of singing group that performed in area churches tests positive for COVID-19

A member of a gospel singing group that performed at four churches in Logan County has tested positive for COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) — A member of a gospel singing group that performed at four churches in Logan County has tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning.

Browning says there are now four positive COVID-19 cases connected to one of the churches where a performance happened.

The health department is now doing contact tracing.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar, has said in the past that singing is one of the easiest way for droplets to spread from person to person spreading the highly contagious virus.

Browning says at least one of the churches is temporarily closing for cleaning.

