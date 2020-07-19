Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

(WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 for a total count of 58. The new cases have mild symptoms or are symptomatic.

The Pike County Health Department reported 11 new cases for a total of 160 cases. Of the 160 cases, 45 are active, 3 are dead, and 112 have recovered.

The Bell County Health Department reported 4 new cases for a total of 156 cases.

The Harlan County Health Department has reported 4 news cases bringing Harlan County’s total cases to 129.

