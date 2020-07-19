Advertisement

Lachian Clothing Company gives away free face masks

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Lachian Clothing Company sells various items such as tee shirts, mugs and hats. The company is also giving away free face masks.

Masks are sold for $8 but the company decided to give those masks away for free.

“We really wanted to provide as many masks to as many people as possible that need access to one,” said Co-Founder Josh Coppock.

This new initiative is what Coppock and his coworker James Schweizer have taken to heart.

“We can all agree on that we need to keep each other safe, to make each other feel safe instead of spreading fear or the virus or whatever it is,” added Coppock.

The initiative started out as a gesture but turned into a necessity as COVID-19 cases spike throughout the area.

Honestly, the best thing you can do to love your neighbor is by showing that, and by showing that in this time is by covering your face,” said Coppock.

500 masks have been given away since Tuesday.

Literally, within a couple of hours, our traffic grew by over 1500 percent,” added Coppock.

With the added workload, the team knows the importance of safety these masks provide.

I enjoy the fulfillment side because then that’s when you can add a personal touch which you don’t get to do because of the e-commerce side as you would in a retail store” said Creative Director James Schweizer.

Masks are 100 percent cotton and can be washed and dried. However, the company suggests ordering a new mask after 10 washes to make sure masks are as clean as possible.

The company is out of stock of the free masks as it waits for more masks to come in from the supplier and employees are working to send out current orders. You can keep up with the status of the face masks on Facebook or Instagram.

You can visit the online store here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UK grad Lyndsey Gough going home after long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and a sports reporter and anchor at our sister station WTOC in Savannah, Ga., was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Two arrested in Leslie County on drug charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
The officer stopped them for a traffic violation and found marijuana and cocaine in the truck.

News

Local infectious disease doctor talks about spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 979 new cases.

Forecast

Showers and storms stick around, hot temperatures continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front will move in and hang out for a few days providing us with some showers and storms.

Latest News

News

Somerset company hosting drive-thru job fair

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Resource MFG in Somerset, Kentucky is hosting a drive-thru job fair Monday from 1 pm to 6 pm.

State

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks at event in Richmond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday morning, Amy McGrath spoke to members of the Madison County Democratic Women’s Club.

Regional

Southwest Virginia clinic temporarily closes two locations due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Stone Mountain Health Services has clinics in Lee, Wise, Buchanan and Dickenson counties.

Forecast

Hot and humid conditions continue, strong storms possible this afternoon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’re starting the new week much like we left the old one. There may be some brief relief in store for us in a couple of days, if you can call it that.

State

WATCH | Lexington man tests positive for COVID-19 in March, again in July

Updated: 14 hours ago
"We never think that it's going to happen to us," Hernandez said. "We don't think that it's real until it is real."

News

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Laurel County crash

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky State Police expect the road to be closed for around two hours.