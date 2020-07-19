KSP: Missing teens in Knox County

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police say they are working on two missing person cases in Knox County.

On July 12, Post 10 received a call from the Appalachia Children’s Home in Barbourville saying that two 17-year-old teen boys had run away from the facility.

Joshua Crawford has blonde hair with blue eyes and authorities believe he may be in western Kentucky.

Francisco Flores has black hair with brown eyes and authorities believed he may be in Tennessee.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either of them, you are urged to contact Post 10 at 606-573-3131

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.