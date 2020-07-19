Knox County man arrested on kidnapping charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Barbourville man was arrested Saturday night on multiple charges, including kidnapping.

Officials from Kentucky State Police say a 12-year-old girl was riding her bicycle on Whitesburg Hollow Road when she was approached by 70-year-old Benny Hammons in his vehicle. He asked her to drive the vehicle while he placed her bicycle inside the car. Hammons is then accused of sexually assaulting the girl while in the vehicle.

Police then say the girl spotted a police officer patrolling the area while driving down the road and tried to drive toward him. They say Hammons took the wheel and drove into a ditch.

Hammons was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, kidnapping of a minor and first-degree rape. He is being held in the Knox County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan at (606) 573-3131.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.