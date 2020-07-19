Heat and humidity remain in abundance to start the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite a few afternoon storms in the mountains on Sunday, the high heat continues unabated right on into the new work week.

Tonight

A few stray thunderstorms are possible through the early evening hours as a weakening disturbance slides to the east of the region. If you don’t catch a cooling storm, temperatures will continue their slow descent from the lower 90s back into the 80s through the evening. Heat indices will be near 95-100° early thanks to both partly sunny skies and higher humidity values. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. for our northeast Kentucky and West Virginia counties.

A Heat Advisory continues until 8:00 p.m. tonight for Boyd, Carter, and Lawrence counties in Kentucky; and Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties in West Virginia. (WYMT)

The partly cloudy skies continue past sunset as we only settle back into the low 70s with patchy fog present, especially in areas that saw rain today.

Tomorrow and Tomorrow Night

Similar to both weekend days, things are going to be hot and humid for your Monday. Highs will once again soar into the upper 80s to near 90°, and with the humidity we have around, heat indices will once again be in the 95°-100° range for the afternoon hours. So make sure you take those heat precautions: if you have to be outside, wear light, loose-fitting clothing, take frequent breaks, and stay hydrated. Also...always look before you lock!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Outside of the heat, we’ll likely see some showers and thunderstorms bubble up in the heat of the afternoon along a leftover boundary from storms north of us today. Just like this weekend, heavy rain will be a possibility, along with a strong wind gust or two. Any storms we see will diminish after sunset, leaving us with a low back in the low 70s once again with patchy fog.

Extended Forecast

Much of the week will be like what we’ve seen the past few days: hot and sticky with scattered thunderstorms. Each day we’ll get into the upper 80s to near 90° with that chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Models are trending toward trying to bring a front through here by later in the week, which will knock down highs back into the mid 80s, but at the cost of increased rain chances.

