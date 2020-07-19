Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 979 new cases, three new deaths Sunday

(WBKO)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 979 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 23,161.

This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear also reported three new deaths. This brings the death toll to 670.

“We have got to defeat this virus. We are at war and we are in the trenches,” said Gov. Beshear. “I have faith and I have trust in the people of Kentucky. But today and in the days ahead we’ve got to do a whole lot better. We’re going to have to take some more action.”

“We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.“In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call. Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and socially distance.”

“This ought to be a wake-up call for everybody. This is a rough day for the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thirty children under five who have tested positive. Thirty families whose parents and caregivers are hurting more than anything we can imagine.”

Kentucky COVID statistics for July 19, 2020. Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable.
Kentucky COVID statistics for July 19, 2020. Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable.(WYMT)

Because of limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable. A full report will be issued on Monday.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

