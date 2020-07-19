FCPS plans ahead for the start of the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic

Advertisement

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Back to school is busy any year, but during this unprecedented time school officials have even more to think about.

Thursday the Fayette County School District will share its vision for the upcoming semester.

“I am committed to getting us back to in-person instruction, but it has to be safe, responsible, and sensible,” says Fayette County board of education member Tyler Murphy. “Two months from now or three months from now I don’t want to be sitting down with you talking about the death of a student of a staff member because we didn’t get this right.”

Murphy says he knows nothing replaces in-person instruction, but he shares schools need support to resume classes including proper PPE and sanitation supplies. He says this support needs to come from the federal level.

Right now there are three options for the semester:

One, students attend school with the ability to choose virtual schooling.

Two, a weekly alternation between school and virtual classes.

Three, two days a week in school and three days virtually.

Murphy says there should be a fourth option where classes are completely virtual.

“Instruction is going to happen. We’re going to do what we can to provide services and support for our students and family. We did it in the spring because our staff rises to the occasion,” Murphy says.

School officials say the number one concern is safety.

Many school districts have already made major decisions, including Bourbon County where students will start the year with virtual schooling.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

