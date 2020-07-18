Advertisement

Pike County leaders take a face full of pie to spread awareness during pandemic

#PieFaceMaskChallengeKy
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County leaders are taking off one face mask to wear another. A new challenge, started by the Pike County COVID-19 Task Force, is inviting Facebook users to share masked selfies. But there is a payoff.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley shared the first video, promising to take a pie to the face if 50 people shared selfies in the comment section. The only catch? The selfies have to show a person correctly wearing a mask.

The idea stems from a focus on spreading the importance of mask-wearing, while also having a little fun.

”Sometimes laughter is the best medicine and we’re all using the challenge to hopefully ease some of the anxiety in our community. While, at the same time, educating,” said Riley.

Riley challenged Pikeville Medical Center Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, who obliged before passing the pie to University of Pikeville President Dr. Burton Webb. According to Riley, it is about more than seeing people in leadership roles switch out their face mask for a mask of whipped cream.

“While we’re making light, at the moment, of a small, simple act, it is a very important act that can make all the difference in how our community moves forward during a pandemic,” Riley said.

Riley said she hopes the challenge will catch on.

“I’m very hopeful that this is going to spread throughout the community and lighten the mood while making people smile and educating all at the same time,” she said.

The Appalachian Center for the Arts has already run with the challenge, posting a similar video Friday. The videos are using the hashtag “PieFaceMaskChallengeKy.”

