More heat and humidity with a small storm chance

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Stuck in that summer-like pattern with hazy, hot, and humid conditions ruling the day across the mountains. Though, if you’re lucky, you might get a cooling shower.

Tonight

Things are staying muggy through tonight with mostly clear skies. There is a small chance you’ll get in on a passing shower or storm during the evening hours, but the majority of us will stay dry. We’ll settle down for a quiet night, though we’ll likely see some patchy fog develop tonight in river valleys and areas that saw a shower this evening. We won’t cool off a whole lot, only into the lower 70s.

Tomorrow and Tomorrow Night

Your Sunday looks to be a carbon copy of your Saturday, with a couple heat of the afternoon showers and storms possible, otherwise mostly sunny hot and humid conditions will be with us once again. Highs end up in the lower 90s, with the humidity making it feel closer to 95 or 100. Any showers and storms will diminish as the sun goes down, with mostly clear skies for most of us...along with patchy fog. Lows again in the muggy low 70s.

Extended Forecast

That typical summertime pattern sticks around into the new work week, with multiple minor disturbances trying to make their way through the mountains. Those will provide a daily chance for a scattered storm. Outside of those, that familiar mix of sun and clouds will be with us as highs stay right around 90°. We may see a few clouds or showers mix in later in the week, that would only drop highs a couple degrees.

