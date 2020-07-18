Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter hosts volunteer workday

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter hosted a volunteer workday on Saturday morning to help cut grass and cut tree branches around the building.

“The grass is getting really tall around the building and it is causing us to worry about snakes,” said volunteer Rachel Sexton.

The shelter is worried about the snakes getting too close to the dog kennels, not wanting the dogs to be bitten by snakes.

“You know in Eastern Kentucky they’re just everywhere, we’re right here against a mountain so I would worry about more about them coming out of the mountains and just coming in,” added Sexton.

Rachel Sexton has volunteered at the shelter for a few years, she enjoyed seeing people volunteering their weekend to help clean up around the shelter.

“I usually just come and take pictures of the pitbulls, they’re usually overlooked and I grew up with pitbulls and I do rescue now so it is really special for me because a lot of times you don’t see people just here volunteering,” said Sexton.

The dogs are just as happy to see they will now have a much easier walk.

“They don’t want to walk through the big grass and so they’re like no I’m not going through that big grass,” added Sexton.

The shelter would like to continue this new tradition for many years to come.

“I think that we’re going to definitely try and make it annual or bi-annual, even you know the grass grows really fast so it would be nice if we could do it more than once a year,” said Sexton.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.