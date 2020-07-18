Jenkins adds new football coach after program suspension

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Jenkins High School announced on Facebook on Friday, the football team’s new head coach.

Coach Noble graduated from Fleming-Neon High School in 1988 and played at Union College.

In a football season that began with only 13 players on its official KHSAA roster, Jenkins High School decided to suspend its football program last season.

“We did everything we could to keep a team on the field,” said former Head Coach, Kenneth O’Quinn. “Despite those efforts, it just couldn’t or wouldn’t work out.”

Last season, Jenkins lost its season opener 39-8 to Breathitt County and its last game to Jackson County, 30-0. Jenkins had six more games remaining on its schedule before the cancelation of the season.

Jenkins’ last winning season, 6-5, came in 2007. Its last season with more than one win came in 2012 and included a 28-22 victory at home over Paintsville.

