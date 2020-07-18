Hazard Perry County Little League adds Challenger division

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Perry County Little League added a new division this year, the Challenger League.

“We’re just very proud to get it started and it’s kinda an introductory season were learning as we go but so far they’ve played a couple of times and practiced a couple of times so it seems to be going really well,” said President of Hazard Perry County Little League, Jody Maggard.

The league has around 14 players, all just wanting to play baseball.

“Because I love playing baseball, hanging out with friends, running the bases, and hitting the ball,” said Outfielder, Nicholas Eldridge.

The Challenger league’s goal? To give every child the same opportunity.

“These kids have the opportunity to do something that I know deep down that they wanted the opportunity to do it teaches them the structure of the game it teaches them the rules of the game the work of a team,” added Krista Whitaker, an Occupational Therapist.

The league pairs each Challenger team with Major league players, teaching everyone the golden rule, treat others the way you want to be treated.

“They treat them like they’re best friends you see them light up they’ve developed friendships with those kids and when they see them at school they’re not going to hesitate to speak to them,” said Whitaker.

