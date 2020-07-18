Gov. Beshear announces 583 new cases, nine new deaths Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 583 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 22,184.

This is the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day in Kentucky.

Locally, the Bell County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case. This brings the county to 152 cases. 68 of those are active. Three women are hospitalized.

Harlan County Judge Executive, Dan Mosley posted on Facebook Saturday saying the county had two new cases bringing the county total up to 125. 92 of those cases are active. The county had 85 positive results this week alone.

“That means this is a dangerous time and it can’t be explained away by our increase in tests,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to make sure that we are wearing our facial coverings, because today’s cases are a reflection of 14 days ago before we mandated those. This is what it’s going to take if we want to save our economy and save lives and get our kids back in school, it’s really that simple.”

Gov. Beshear also reported nine new deaths. This brings the death toll to 667.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 93-year-old woman from Jefferson County; three women, ages 78, 80 and 81, and two men, ages 83 and 96, from Logan County; an 88-year-old woman from Shelby County; a 64-year-old man from Simpson County; and a 76-year-old woman from Warren County.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 529,481 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.66%. At least 6,824 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Consistency is incredibly important as we strive to avoid straining our health system,” said Steven Stack, M.D., commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Weekends offer additional opportunities to socialize and go out in public. If you do, practice Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work guidelines. Wear a face covering. Maintain a social distance of at least six feet from people outside your household. Wash your hands. And, if a contact tracer calls, please answer. These steps get us back to work, school and play.”

COVID-19 Infogram (WYMT)

