Canceled, postponed or still on? Here is the status of upcoming festivals across Eastern Kentucky

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 left many fairs and festivals across the mountains canceled in 2020.

Here is a list of those upcoming events that have already canceled and those that are still on, at least for now.

FestivalCountyDateStatus
Boyd County FairBoydJune 23rd-27thPostponed
Breathitt Honey FestivalBreathittLabor Day WeekendCanceled
Manchester Music FestivalClayAugust 27th-29thCanceled
Jenny Wiley FestivalFloydOctober 7th-10thOn Schedule
Jackson County FairJacksonWeek before Labor DayCanceled
Kentucky Apple FestivalJohnsonFirst weekend in OctoberCanceled
Gingerbread FestivalKnottSeptember 10th-12thCanceled
Daniel Boone FestivalKnoxOctober 4th-10thCanceled
World Chicken FestivalLaurelSeptember 24th-27thCanceled
SeptemberfestLawrenceWeekend after Labor DayCanceled
Woolly Worm FestivalLeeOctober 23rd-25thOn Schedule
Mary Breckinridge FestivalLeslieFirst weekend in OctoberOn Schedule
Osborne Brothers FestivalLeslieAugust 5th-8thCanceled
Mountain Heritage FestivalLetcherSeptember 22nd-26thCanceled
Jenkins Homecoming FestivalLetcherAugust 21st-23rdCanceled
Isom DaysLetcherAugust 28th-30thOn Schedule
Blazin’ Bluegrass Music FestivalMcCrearySeptember 17th-19thOn Schedule
Harvest FestivalMartinSeptember 18th & 19thOn Schedule
Sorghum FestivalMorganLast weekend in SeptemberCanceled
Black Gold FestivalPerrySeptember 17th-19thCanceled
Corn FestivalPowellAugust 6th-8thCanceled
Swift Silver Mine FestivalWolfeLabor Day WeekendCanceled
Old Fashioned Trading DaysWhitleySeptember 10th-12thCanceled

