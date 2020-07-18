Canceled, postponed or still on? Here is the status of upcoming festivals across Eastern Kentucky
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 left many fairs and festivals across the mountains canceled in 2020.
Here is a list of those upcoming events that have already canceled and those that are still on, at least for now.
|Festival
|County
|Date
|Status
|Boyd County Fair
|Boyd
|June 23rd-27th
|Postponed
|Breathitt Honey Festival
|Breathitt
|Labor Day Weekend
|Canceled
|Manchester Music Festival
|Clay
|August 27th-29th
|Canceled
|Jenny Wiley Festival
|Floyd
|October 7th-10th
|On Schedule
|Jackson County Fair
|Jackson
|Week before Labor Day
|Canceled
|Kentucky Apple Festival
|Johnson
|First weekend in October
|Canceled
|Gingerbread Festival
|Knott
|September 10th-12th
|Canceled
|Daniel Boone Festival
|Knox
|October 4th-10th
|Canceled
|World Chicken Festival
|Laurel
|September 24th-27th
|Canceled
|Septemberfest
|Lawrence
|Weekend after Labor Day
|Canceled
|Woolly Worm Festival
|Lee
|October 23rd-25th
|On Schedule
|Mary Breckinridge Festival
|Leslie
|First weekend in October
|On Schedule
|Osborne Brothers Festival
|Leslie
|August 5th-8th
|Canceled
|Mountain Heritage Festival
|Letcher
|September 22nd-26th
|Canceled
|Jenkins Homecoming Festival
|Letcher
|August 21st-23rd
|Canceled
|Isom Days
|Letcher
|August 28th-30th
|On Schedule
|Blazin’ Bluegrass Music Festival
|McCreary
|September 17th-19th
|On Schedule
|Harvest Festival
|Martin
|September 18th & 19th
|On Schedule
|Sorghum Festival
|Morgan
|Last weekend in September
|Canceled
|Black Gold Festival
|Perry
|September 17th-19th
|Canceled
|Corn Festival
|Powell
|August 6th-8th
|Canceled
|Swift Silver Mine Festival
|Wolfe
|Labor Day Weekend
|Canceled
|Old Fashioned Trading Days
|Whitley
|September 10th-12th
|Canceled
