Canceled, postponed or still on? Here is the status of upcoming festivals across Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 left many fairs and festivals across the mountains canceled in 2020.

Here is a list of those upcoming events that have already canceled and those that are still on, at least for now.

Festival County Date Status Boyd County Fair Boyd June 23rd-27th Postponed Breathitt Honey Festival Breathitt Labor Day Weekend Canceled Manchester Music Festival Clay August 27th-29th Canceled Jenny Wiley Festival Floyd October 7th-10th On Schedule Jackson County Fair Jackson Week before Labor Day Canceled Kentucky Apple Festival Johnson First weekend in October Canceled Gingerbread Festival Knott September 10th-12th Canceled Daniel Boone Festival Knox October 4th-10th Canceled World Chicken Festival Laurel September 24th-27th Canceled Septemberfest Lawrence Weekend after Labor Day Canceled Woolly Worm Festival Lee October 23rd-25th On Schedule Mary Breckinridge Festival Leslie First weekend in October On Schedule Osborne Brothers Festival Leslie August 5th-8th Canceled Mountain Heritage Festival Letcher September 22nd-26th Canceled Jenkins Homecoming Festival Letcher August 21st-23rd Canceled Isom Days Letcher August 28th-30th On Schedule Blazin’ Bluegrass Music Festival McCreary September 17th-19th On Schedule Harvest Festival Martin September 18th & 19th On Schedule Sorghum Festival Morgan Last weekend in September Canceled Black Gold Festival Perry September 17th-19th Canceled Corn Festival Powell August 6th-8th Canceled Swift Silver Mine Festival Wolfe Labor Day Weekend Canceled Old Fashioned Trading Days Whitley September 10th-12th Canceled

