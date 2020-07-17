Weekend Forecast: Scattered showers and storms, staying hot

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! We made it. The heat, humidity and rain chances will follow us into the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Once you read through this entire forecast, you’re going to think I’m hitting the copy and paste button, but I promise you I’m not. We’ll start off Friday on a mild note once again, with folks starting the day in the low to mid-70s before making our way back toward the upper 80s. Better coverage of those scattered showers and storms with a cold front will cool us off slightly. It still wouldn’t surprise me if someone got close to 90 today.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and stray rain chances. Lows drop back into the low-70s.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday and Sunday are the same summertime song and dance. Sunshine mixed with clouds, scattered chances for showers and storms in the afternoon and, of course, more heat and humidity. Highs on Saturday will be close to 90 and will push over into the low 90s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s.

Extended Forecast

Speaking of short and sweet forecasts, most of next week is that typical late July pattern with daily chances for scattered showers and storms in the heat of the day and sun and clouds the rest of the time. We are tracking a potential system Wednesday and Thursday that could increase the rain chances just a bit. We’ll keep you posted on that. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s until Wednesday and drop into the upper 80s after that through the end of the workweek.

