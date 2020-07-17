Advertisement

UK grad Lyndsey Gough going home after long battle with COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Lyndsey Gough tweeted Monday that she is going home after her long battle with COVID-19.

ORIGINAL STORY: We’re learning more about a young woman’s battle with COVID-19.

Lyndsey Gough, a UK grad and a sports reporter and anchor at our sister station WTOC in Savannah, Ga., was diagnosed with the virus shortly after her 27th birthday.

Since then, she’s been talking about her experience on social media.

“As a journalist, I’ve covered COVID stories,” Gough said. “In the spirit of transparency, let me quote, unquote, cover my own story.”

Unfortunately, Gough has a heck of a story to tell. Shortly after being diagnosed with the virus, her health took another hit.

“My surgeon told me that, basically, COVID was like a lightning strike to my abdomen,” she said.

Gough was forced to undergo emergency surgery for what doctors believed to be a severe case of appendicitis.

“Having to call my mom and tell her I’m being taken in for emergency surgery in an hour and I can’t have anybody here, that was really scary,” Gough said.

Thankfully, the surgery went well.

Gough says she feels like she’s turned a corner toward on her road to recovery and says she’s learned some valuable lessons along the way.

“I can take a lot more than I thought I could,” Gough said. “And I’m definitely not going to take my health for granted.”

She’s hoping others will learn from her experience as well.

“Even if you don’t think the mask helps or that it’s uncomfortable, it’s a lot better than all this. I promise,” Gough said.

Gough says she tested positive for the virus again last week. She’s currently awaiting her results on another test, which she hopes will turn up negative.

To stay up to date on Lyndsey’s journey follow her on Twitter.

