Advertisement

Post reports misconduct allegations against DC NFL team

In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees of the city's NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

In a statement, the team said it takes issues of employee conduct seriously and added, “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”

Meanwhile, three members of the front office are no longer with the organization, and owner Dan Snyder hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the club's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review.

Director of player personnel Alex Santos, assistant Richard Mann II and longtime broadcaster and senior vice president Larry Michael are no longer with the team. Michael announced Wednesday he was retiring after 16 years.

Santos, Mann, Michael and former business executives Dennis Greene and Mitch Gershman were mentioned in the Post story.

Washington is in the midst of several months of significant change. President Bruce Allen was fired at the end of the 2019 season, coach Ron Rivera was hired on New Year’s Day and given control of football operations and the team this week announced it’s dumping the name “Redskins” after 87 years.

Allen's departure coincided with the firing of the team's previous medical and training staff, and Rivera brought trainers with him from Carolina and hired a new coaching staff.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Apple releases the designs for some of its new emojis coming later this year

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Apple releases the designs for some of its new emojis coming later this year.

Coronavirus

New virus outbreaks raise alarm as India cases hit 1 million

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday surpassed 1 million cases.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Scattered showers and storms, staying hot

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it. The heat, humidity and rain chances will follow us into the weekend.

National

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

News

Pike County property owner sentenced to prison for sex trafficking of minors

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ernest Ray admitted to recruiting girls under the age of 18 for sex acts and paid them with alcohol, money and drugs between 2010 and 2016.

Latest News

Coronavirus

A doctor explains ‘maskne’ and how to treat it

Updated: 2 hours ago
If the masks fit, you might get a zit. A look into "maskne" and how you can prevent and treat it.

Coronavirus

As masks become part of everyday life, more are noticing painful breakouts on their face

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
As masks become part of everyday life, more are noticing painful breakouts on their face.

Regional

3 burned in propane tank explosion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One person was flown to the hospital, while two others were taken by ambulance.

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens 2 of Kentucky’s first 100 bed treatment facilities 11 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Lawyers, protesters say no felony was committed on Daniel Cameron’s lawn

Updated: 3 hours ago
Karl Price is an attorney representing a group called “The 87,” made up of the 87 protesters who were arrested following a demonstration on the front lawn of the newly-purchased home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.