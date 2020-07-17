Advertisement

Logan woman pleads guilty to embezzling $222,000 from credit union

A woman from Logan, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to embezzling $222,000 from the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union.
A woman from Logan, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to embezzling $222,000 from the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union.(CNN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Logan pleaded guilty to embezzling $222,000 from the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Thursday.

Dianne Richardson, 66, an employee of the credit union, admitted to stealing money starting in September 2013 and lasting through February 2019.

According to the release from Stuart’s office, Richardson admitted to making false entries in the Pioneer records to make the cash totals reconcile – when they actually didn’t.

“For well over five years she was working as a bank teller and a thief,” Stuart said in the release. “We prosecute cases like this to the fullest extent of the law and seek full restitution for victims.”

Richardson faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 15. She also is responsible for paying restitution for the money she embezzled.

Stuart commended the U.S. Secret Service and the South Charleston Police Department for their work in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Scattered showers and storms, staying hot

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it. The heat, humidity and rain chances will follow us into the weekend.

News

Pike County property owner sentenced to prison for sex trafficking of minors

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ernest Ray admitted to recruiting girls under the age of 18 for sex acts and paid them with alcohol, money and drugs between 2010 and 2016.

Regional

3 burned in propane tank explosion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One person was flown to the hospital, while two others were taken by ambulance.

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens 2 of Kentucky’s first 100 bed treatment facilities 11 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Lawyers, protesters say no felony was committed on Daniel Cameron’s lawn

Updated: 3 hours ago
Karl Price is an attorney representing a group called “The 87,” made up of the 87 protesters who were arrested following a demonstration on the front lawn of the newly-purchased home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Latest News

News

Daniel Boone Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The committee says plans are already underway for the 2021 Daniel Boone Festival.

News

Hazard Independent pushes back first day of school start date

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Hazard Independent Schools released a statement saying they will be delaying the start day for school this fall.

State

Lexington pediatricians say kids they’ve seen test positive for COVID-19 have had only mild symptoms so far

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Two Lexington pediatricians say they are getting more phone calls from parents as reports of COVID-19 in kids increase.

Sports

“It was a little unsettling.” Fans talk about attending largest sporting event since pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the NASCAR All-Star race in front of 30,000 fans.

News

Fans react to NASCAR All-Star race

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

2020 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced Thursday that the 2020 festival is canceled.