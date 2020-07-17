Advertisement

Lexington pediatricians say kids they’ve seen test positive for COVID-19 have had only mild symptoms so far

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in children is catching the attention of parents and pediatricians.

“Parents are hearing, just like you are and I am, all of those numbers,” Dr. Carol Steltenkamp, External Chief Medical Officer for UK Healthcare said.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said a record number of kids tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, including 13 kids under the age of five, two of them just two months old.

“We’re seeing families that have friends that are positive or babysitters that maybe had exposure or they’ve been on a team or they’re in a daycare, so our schedule is full,” Dr. Katrina Hood with Pediatric and Adolescent Associates said. “We’ve had a few positives, but I suspect these next couple of weeks we’ll be seeing more than a few.”

Fortunately for both Dr. Hood and Dr. Steltenkamp, the kids they have had test positive have all had pretty mild symptoms.

“They have been much more the fever, the muscle aches, just the general ‘I don’t feel good’ symptoms,” Steltenkamp said.

But, it’s something pediatricians encourage parents to be even more mindful of as they think about sending their kids back to school.

“Having hand sanitizer with them in their lunch box or on their backpack that they can just repetitively use is going to be important,” Hood said.

“Be alert, be cognizant of what’s going on with your child, and if they aren’t feeling well, contact your child’s doctor and talk to them about it and what they think the next step should be,” Steltenkamp said.

