Advertisement

Lawyers, protesters say no felony was committed on Daniel Cameron’s lawn

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Karl Price is an attorney representing a group called “The 87,” made up of the 87 protesters who were arrested following a demonstration on the front lawn of the newly-purchased home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Price showed WAVE 3 News one a citation for one of the protesters, many of whom were accused of disorderly conduct, trespassing, and felony intimidation.

“There’s nothing in the four corners of this document that indicates that a felony has been committed,” Price said.

Price also said the history of the intimidation law being used for the charge was intended for domestic violence victims. He said the state is going to struggle to prove protesters were a direct threat to Cameron because he was not at home at the time. It’s believed he has not moved into the home yet, as he had just closed on the house two weeks ago, and there were no signs of life inside the home during Tuesday’s protest.

“The burden on the state is to prove that there was a direct threat to kill or injure a person and this person that we’ve been told is the attorney general,” Price said, adding that the statute includes no mention of threats to homes or structures.

A spokesperson for LMPD, Jesse Halladay, released a statement confirming the felony charge issued against the demonstrators was KRS 524.040 ‘intimidating a participant in a legal process.’ Halladay said police commanders who were monitoring the protests watched people gather and state they were going to Cameron’s house, knowing he was a participant in the Breonna Taylor case, leading to the felony intimidation charges.

“Prior to arriving at the home, it was stated the intent of the protest was to ‘escalate’ their actions, which in the past has indicated violent or destructive behavior. At one point on a live stream, protestors are heard saying they will burn it down if they don’t get what they want,” Halladay said in the statement. “These actions were taken to mean a threat of violence toward Attorney General Cameron, leading to the decision to charge under KRS 524.040.”

LMPD said protesters said they wanted to escalate their actions, and that in the past, that meant violence. As protests have raged across many American cities for nearly two months, Louisville has seen some of the most vocal crowds in light of the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Linda Sarsour, founder of the activist group Until Freedom, which organized Tuesday’s protest, said LMPD cannot use past protests, protesters’ actions as an indicator for Until Freedom’s intent.

“Escalation is a very common term in organizing in the movement,” she said. “It means that people protest, people rally, people may engage in the occupation of parks ... Escalation also means civil disobedience.

“Now, protesters have more charges against them than the actual cops that killed Beronna Taylor.”

LMPD said an intimidation charge would be considered if someone influences or attempts to influence the testimony, vote, decision, or opinion of another person.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Scattered showers and storms, staying hot

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it. The heat, humidity and rain chances will follow us into the weekend.

News

Pike County property owner sentenced to prison for sex trafficking of minors

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ernest Ray admitted to recruiting girls under the age of 18 for sex acts and paid them with alcohol, money and drugs between 2010 and 2016.

Regional

3 burned in propane tank explosion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One person was flown to the hospital, while two others were taken by ambulance.

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens 2 of Kentucky’s first 100 bed treatment facilities 11 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Daniel Boone Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The committee says plans are already underway for the 2021 Daniel Boone Festival.

News

Hazard Independent pushes back first day of school start date

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Hazard Independent Schools released a statement saying they will be delaying the start day for school this fall.

State

Lexington pediatricians say kids they’ve seen test positive for COVID-19 have had only mild symptoms so far

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Two Lexington pediatricians say they are getting more phone calls from parents as reports of COVID-19 in kids increase.

Sports

“It was a little unsettling.” Fans talk about attending largest sporting event since pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the NASCAR All-Star race in front of 30,000 fans.

News

Fans react to NASCAR All-Star race

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

2020 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced Thursday that the 2020 festival is canceled.