Advertisement

Hazard Independent pushes back first day of school start date

Photo Source: Pixabay / MGN
Photo Source: Pixabay / MGN(KALB)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Independent Schools released a statement saying they will be delaying the start day for school this fall.

The board met and decided to push the start date for students until Monday, August 24 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. There will be a Facebook Live meeting Tuesday, August 21 at 10 a.m. with more details.

As of Thursday, the board is planning on students attending school every day starting on the 24th of August. There will be an option for students to receive virtual instruction at home. Students will arrive and enter the building at different locations on campus. Desks will be arranged six feet apart facing the same direction. All staff and students will have their temperature taken before entering the building. Temperatures will also be taken before boarding buses by a bus monitor and students and staff will be required to wear a mask unless there is a health risk. Lunch will be held in the classrooms.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Scattered showers and storms, staying hot

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! We made it. The heat, humidity and rain chances will follow us into the weekend.

News

Pike County property owner sentenced to prison for sex trafficking of minors

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ernest Ray admitted to recruiting girls under the age of 18 for sex acts and paid them with alcohol, money and drugs between 2010 and 2016.

Regional

3 burned in propane tank explosion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One person was flown to the hospital, while two others were taken by ambulance.

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens 2 of Kentucky’s first 100 bed treatment facilities 11 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Lawyers, protesters say no felony was committed on Daniel Cameron’s lawn

Updated: 3 hours ago
Karl Price is an attorney representing a group called “The 87,” made up of the 87 protesters who were arrested following a demonstration on the front lawn of the newly-purchased home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Latest News

News

Daniel Boone Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The committee says plans are already underway for the 2021 Daniel Boone Festival.

State

Lexington pediatricians say kids they’ve seen test positive for COVID-19 have had only mild symptoms so far

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Two Lexington pediatricians say they are getting more phone calls from parents as reports of COVID-19 in kids increase.

Sports

“It was a little unsettling.” Fans talk about attending largest sporting event since pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the NASCAR All-Star race in front of 30,000 fans.

News

Fans react to NASCAR All-Star race

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

2020 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced Thursday that the 2020 festival is canceled.