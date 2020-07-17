Hazard Independent pushes back first day of school start date

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Independent Schools released a statement saying they will be delaying the start day for school this fall.

The board met and decided to push the start date for students until Monday, August 24 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county. There will be a Facebook Live meeting Tuesday, August 21 at 10 a.m. with more details.

As of Thursday, the board is planning on students attending school every day starting on the 24th of August. There will be an option for students to receive virtual instruction at home. Students will arrive and enter the building at different locations on campus. Desks will be arranged six feet apart facing the same direction. All staff and students will have their temperature taken before entering the building. Temperatures will also be taken before boarding buses by a bus monitor and students and staff will be required to wear a mask unless there is a health risk. Lunch will be held in the classrooms.

