Food City will require shoppers to wear masks in stores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City announced Friday it will soon require all shoppers to wear face coverings inside stores.

The mask mandate will go into effect on Thursday, July 23.

Food City is the latest store to require shoppers to wear face coverings alongside Wal-Mart, Target and CVS.

During a news conference Friday, Food City officials said stores are receiving 85 percent of the products they are requesting during the pandemic. Store officials assured customers the meat supply is currently in good shape.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.