Advertisement

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officers deployed tear gas and fired less-lethal rounds into a crowd of protesters in Oregon, hours after the the head of the Department of Homeland Security visited Portland and called the demonstrators “violent anarchists.”

Also Sen. Jeff Merkley and others sharply criticized federal authorities following reports that federal law enforcement was using unmarked vehicles to arrest and detain protesters. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that federal officers were detaining people who weren’t near federal property.

"Authoritarian governments, not democratic republics, send unmarked authorities after protesters," Merkley, a Democrat, said in a Tweet.

Video showed many protesters leaving the area near the federal courthouse late Thursday as smoke filled the air. Protests have taken place for nearly two months in Portland, since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

During a visit to Portland earlier Thursday, Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said state and city authorities are to blame for not putting an end to the protests, angering local officials.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and other local officials have said they didn't ask for help from federal law enforcement and have asked them to leave.

A few hundred people had gathered near the federal courthouse Thursday night, news outlets reported. Police told protesters to leave after announcing they heard some chanting about burning down the building, according to The Oregonian.

A short time later, federal officers fired rounds and deployed tear gas to break up the crowd. Some protesters remained in the area early Friday and were detained, but it was unclear whether any arrests were made, the newspaper reported.

Homeland Security acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said Friday morning on "Fox & Friends" that the federal government has a responsibility to protect buildings such as the courthouse.

"What we've seen around the country is where responsible policing is advanced, violence recedes," Cuccinelli said. "And Portland hasn't gotten that memo. Nor have a lot of other cities. And the president is determined to do what we can, within our jurisdiction, to help restore peace to these beleaguered cities."

President Donald Trump recently sent the federal officers to the city. Tensions have escalated in the past two weeks, particularly after an officer with the U.S. Marshals Service fired a less-lethal round at a protester’s head on July 11, critically injuring him.

The protests in Oregon’s largest city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have often devolved into violent clashes between smaller groups and the police. The unrest has caused deep divisions in a city that prides itself on its activism and progressive reputation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Ginsburg treated for cancer recurrence, plans to stay on Supreme Court

Updated: moments ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s being treated for cancer recurrence, but she plans to stay on the Supreme Court.

National

Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid allegations

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

National Politics

Jamaal Bowman topples US Rep. Engel in NY Democratic primary

Updated: 22 minutes ago
By defeating Eliot Engel, Jamaal Bowman replicated the success of democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated another powerful New York City Democrat, Joe Crowley, in a neighboring congressional district two years ago.

National

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

Latest News

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday night, the memo lists the types of flags that may be displayed at military installations. The Confederate flag is not among them.

National

Watch a New Jersey transit officer revive a baby born at a train station

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
A New Jersey Transit Police officer took live-saving actions Tuesday to revive a baby born at a train station, and it was captured on bodycam video.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By ELAINE KURTENBACH, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday surpassed 1 million cases.

National

Zappos tries something new: sell 1 shoe instead of 2

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne and JOSEPH PISANI
Zappos said shoppers have been asking for the new options for years, but the requests grew stronger in recent years.

National

Zappos sells single shoes and mixed sizes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Zappos is now selling single shoes and mixed-size pairs.

National

New Jersey Transit officer revives baby born at train station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A New Jersey Transit officer was able to revive a baby born at a train station.