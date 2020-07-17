Daniel Boone Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Daniel Boone Festival Committee decided to cancel the 2020 festival that was supposed to take place October 4-10 in Barbourville.

In a statement, the committee said, “Putting on a festival of this size is a huge responsibility but pales in comparison to the responsibility we have of ensuring the festival can be done safely for all involved. This decision was not taken lightly and was made with the help and guidance of community leaders, local health and safety officials.”

The committee says plans are already underway for the 2021 Daniel Boone Festival.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.