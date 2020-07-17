Black Gold Festival in Hazard canceled

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Friday morning, the Black Gold Festival Committee announced the cancellation of the 40th Black Gold Festival.

The festival was scheduled to take place September 17-19th in Hazard.

The committee said they received notice from their application with the state that it was recommended that the festival not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say they are “sad” but “promise a wonderful celebration for next year.”

