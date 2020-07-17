Beshear: AG Cameron asks Boone Co. judge to void every COVID-19 rule, regulation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked a Boone Circuit Court judge to void COVID-19 rules and regulations.

The governor said removing those orders would get people killed.

In a Facebook post by the governor Thursday morning, he stated: “I just learned the attorney general is asking the Boone Circuit Court judge to void every COVID-19 rule or regulation, and prevent any future orders needed to respond to escalating cases. With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is.”

In that new motion, Cameron said Gov. Beshear’s orders were given without public comment or notice. It also said health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack’s background is not in epidemiology or virology, but in emergency medicine.

“Dr. Stack has not conducted any studies of the coronavirus himself, but his recommendations to the governor rely upon the work of others who have studied it,” Cameron said.

A hearing took place Thursday morning at Boone County Justice Center, while Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear appeals COVID-19 rulings on Florence Speedway and some other Northern Kentucky businesses, according to sister station Fox 19 in Cincinnati.

The appeal came after Boone County Circuit Court Judge Rick Brueggemann issued a restraining order against Beshear’s Public Rules, in turn, allowing the Speedway to open earlier this month.

In the court papers, the attorney general said the governor’s actions are arbitrary and violate Kentuckians’ constitutional rights.

Cameron tweeted saying he is trying to protect the rights of Kentuckians and ensure that the process used by the governor to issue executive orders complies with the law.

He went on to say this is not about the governor’s policies, it’s about making sure he follows the law.

No ruling came in the case Thursday. The Boone Couty judge asked for additional filings, and won’t issue a ruling until next week. When the judge makes a decision, it could have statewide implications.

Another motion hearing was held Thursday afternoon at the Scott Circuit Court. Cameron wants the judge there, Brian Privett, to decide if the governor’s mask mandate violated a temporary restraining order the judge issued last week.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles was a party in that lawsuit.

Beshear has called the partiality of Judge Privett into question and requested he be disqualified because of what the governor calls a friendship between Privett and Quarles.

Judge Privett also did not make a ruling in the case Thursday, but he did take some time to talk about how he knows Quarles.

Privett said a motion has been filed to remove him from this case.



A picture of the two of them posted from Privett’s Twitter a few years ago was shared on social media. Privett said that picture was taken while the two were having an event in the same building.

“I did not disclose any friendship or a relationship with Secretary Quarles because I do not have one,” Privett said. “Other than meeting Mr. Quarles. I’ll probably talk to him five times in my life. No more than two or three minutes at any time.”

Beshear spoke about the legal battle during his Thursday COVID-19 update news conference.

Governor Beshear has made it clear he wants these cases to end up at the state Supreme Court. He said he is hoping for a final ruling from them.

