3 burned in propane tank explosion

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Three people were burned when a propane tank exploded Thursday afternoon.

That’s according to the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department which reported that one of the victims had to be flown to the hospital due to their injuries.

Two others were taken by ambulance to be treated.

According to Capt. JJ. Daniels, the incident happened at the Coronado prep plant. Daniels said the propane tank was used for cooking. As the people were eating nearby, the top came off in an explosion.

There’s no word on the severity of the victims’ injuries at this time.

