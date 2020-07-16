Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 413 new cases, five new deaths on Thursday

(AP)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 413 new cases of COVID-19 during his update on Thursday.

You can watch it here:

Gov. Beshear gives update

Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Thursday's COVID-19 pandemic update.

Posted by WYMT on Thursday, July 16, 2020

The Governor also announced five new deaths.

At least 21,083 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

The death toll is now at 650.

5,500 Kentuckians have recovered.

507,197 Kentuckians have received tests.

As cases continue to rise throughout the commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear shared his worry about what is occurring nationwide, “What we are seeing across the country is alarming. We are seeing state after state not just facing escalating cases, but facing devastation,” said Gov. Beshear.

The Governor reemphasized that the rising case numbers show the need for everybody to wear a face-covering in public or in close quarters with non-immediate members. Governor Beshear expressed his concern for younger generations, “Today, we have a record number of kids under 5 diagnosed with COVID-19. These kids are counting on us to do the right thing,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our new cases come from all types of counties. And remember, deaths follow cases.”

CARES Act Reimbursement

Governor Beshear, in collaboration with the Department for Local Government, announced that 22 Eastern Kentucky governments have been granted more than $5.5 million dollars in reimbursements from the CARES Act.

“We know many of our local governments are hurting,” the Governor said. “That’s why we set aside $300 million in CARES Act funding for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19 to be administered by our Department for Local Government. This isn’t money given, this is money earned.”

Unemployment Update

Governor Beshear announced that contractor Ernst & Young (EY) has processed more than 10,000 claims as of July 15. EY is expected to resolve 4,000 claims per day.

“As you all know, unemployment insurance has been difficult – most of all, of course, for those who have struggled to get it,” said Gov. Beshear. “But EY is getting more and more efficient. Remember to answer the phone when they call. The number is 502-333-9130.”

Update on COVID numbers in Kentucky for July 16, 2020.
Update on COVID numbers in Kentucky for July 16, 2020.(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

unemployment update and the CARES act info.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

“It was a little unsettling.” Fans talk about attending largest sporting event since pandemic

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the NASCAR All-Star race in front of 30,000 fans.

News

Fans react to NASCAR All-Star race

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

2020 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced Thursday that the 2020 festival is canceled.

News

Lawrence County teen pursues his love for performing

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Trashbag of marijuana lands Floyd Co. man in jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana.

Latest News

News

Wesley Hook Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
Krystle Williams turned herself into Fayette County police Wednesday.

News

Trashbag of marijuana lands Floyd County man in jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A traffic stop on Hambley Boulevard found a passenger holding five ounces of marijuana.

News

From Dollywood to Hollywood: Lawrence County teen pursues his love for performing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Shawn Wesley Thacker started on the mountain stages and is moving on to the movie screens.

News

NASCAR All-star Race 4 pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted 30,000 fans for the All-star race

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens 2 of Kentucky’s first 100 bed treatment facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
When ARC was founded, there was an IMD Exclusion only allowing 16 beds per facility, but after federal and state government waved those limitations they are opening 100 plus bed centers.

News

Chief of Middlesboro Police Department set to retire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
During his 20 year career, Busic has had memorable moments with his department.