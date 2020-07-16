Gov. Beshear announces 413 new cases, five new deaths on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 413 new cases of COVID-19 during his update on Thursday.

The Governor also announced five new deaths.

At least 21,083 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

The death toll is now at 650.

5,500 Kentuckians have recovered.

507,197 Kentuckians have received tests.

As cases continue to rise throughout the commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear shared his worry about what is occurring nationwide, “What we are seeing across the country is alarming. We are seeing state after state not just facing escalating cases, but facing devastation,” said Gov. Beshear.

The Governor reemphasized that the rising case numbers show the need for everybody to wear a face-covering in public or in close quarters with non-immediate members. Governor Beshear expressed his concern for younger generations, “Today, we have a record number of kids under 5 diagnosed with COVID-19. These kids are counting on us to do the right thing,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our new cases come from all types of counties. And remember, deaths follow cases.”

CARES Act Reimbursement

Governor Beshear, in collaboration with the Department for Local Government, announced that 22 Eastern Kentucky governments have been granted more than $5.5 million dollars in reimbursements from the CARES Act.

“We know many of our local governments are hurting,” the Governor said. “That’s why we set aside $300 million in CARES Act funding for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19 to be administered by our Department for Local Government. This isn’t money given, this is money earned.”

Unemployment Update

Governor Beshear announced that contractor Ernst & Young (EY) has processed more than 10,000 claims as of July 15. EY is expected to resolve 4,000 claims per day.

“As you all know, unemployment insurance has been difficult – most of all, of course, for those who have struggled to get it,” said Gov. Beshear. “But EY is getting more and more efficient. Remember to answer the phone when they call. The number is 502-333-9130.”

