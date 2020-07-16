Advertisement

Veteran’s Club gathers $500 in groceries for Kentucky veteran struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hardships are widespread during this COVID-19 pandemic.

For one Kentucky veteran, it's the reason he lost his job making it difficult to provide for his family of seven.

That’s when the Veteran’s Club stepped in to help.

It’s a nationally recognized organization. The Veteran’s Club helps thousands of veterans daily with things like mental health, housing, and employment.

Ironically, the Kentucky veteran who was on the receiving end of one of the group’s most recent missions had never heard of them. He just reached out to a friend who happened to be a member.

“He was originally reaching out to him to try to sell some of his possessions, so when one of our members asked, ‘why are you trying to get rid of everything,’ he told his story.” Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell said. “He had lost a contract job because of COVID-19, his wife was recovering from surgery and unable to work, and they have a family of seven including a mentally disabled brother that he cares for, and they just really don’t have food and the basic necessities they need.”

All it took was a phone call, a social media post, and less than 24 hours to rally the Veteran's Club troops.

They ended up with more than $500 worth of groceries along with hundreds of dollars in donations to help one brother in arms provide for his family until he could get back on his feet.

“He was just super grateful, I mean tears rolled down his face and this is a hard, strong combat veteran here we’re talking about,” Harrell said. “But, that’s what it’s all about.”

They may be known best for their national programs like the Equine Therapy Program.

But, it's local efforts like this one that Harrell says is how the whole organization got started.

“He’s now a member,” Harrell said.

If you are a veteran in need or just someone who wants to donate to the Veteran’s Club, find their contact information here.

