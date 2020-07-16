VDH: Third COVID-19 related death reported in Wise County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in WYMT’s coverage area counties in Southwest Virginia on Thursday.

The death was reported in Wise County. No information about the victim was released.

Statewide, there are 71,570 confirmed cases of the virus.

Officials also reported 1,903 confirmed and 104 probable coronavirus-related deaths, along with 6,975 confirmed and 45 probable COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Here are the latest numbers in our coverage area:

Buchanan County – 51 cases / 1 hospitalization (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 8 cases (1 new case)

Lee County – 26 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 4 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Wise County – 49 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case/1 new death)

The Lenowisco Health District is offering free drive up COVID-19 tests in Lee and Wise County in the coming days. You can see a full list of those dates and locations in the Facebook post below.