Update: Gov. Justice won’t call special session

Calls it "unnecessary" and "political".
West Virginia House of Representatives hold a session to vote in a bill that will alter the wording of laws related to veterans who have DUIs.
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice says calling a special session to address coronavirus issues “will have to be on someone else’s watch”.

The governor has resisted doing so, despite lawmakers’ calls to go into session to allocate $1.2 billion in federal CARES act money.

At a briefing today, the governor said doing so is “unnecessary” and “a political move”. He also believes it would not be a wise way to spend taxpayers money.

He says he has done what lawmakers are saying should be done in a special session.

The governor also said Wednesday he may have to extend an order closing bars in Monongalia County, citing a continued increase in positive virus tests in that county.

July 14, 2020

Governor Jim Justice has been asked occasionally during his briefings whether the West Virginia Legislature should be called into session to handle issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor indicated last week that isn’t likely. And one lawmaker we spoke to Tuesday says neither the House of Delegates or the Senate are expected to call for a special session any time soon.

If they do, he says the biggest issue lawmakers should take up is the $1.2 billion in federal CARES money allocated to the state.

”I believe the appropriation of that money is a requirement of the constitution for the legislature to take up,” says Wood County Delegate John Kelly. “I think the second issue we need to take up as a body, is to look into some of the requirements that have been set by the CDC and DHHR in the reopening of our school systems.”

Kelly adds lawmakers aren’t likely to consider-or pass-legislation mandating wearing a mask in public.

He says lawmakers only once have had a discussion with the governor’s office since the virus spread to the state in March.

