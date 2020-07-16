Advertisement

Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump shook up his campaign staff Wednesday amid sinking poll numbers less than four months before the election, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager,” Trump said on Facebook. “Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign.”

Trump and Parscale’s relationship had been increasingly strained, with the president annoyed by the publicity Parscale had garnered in the role. But the final straw appeared to be a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally last month that drew an unexpectedly low crowd of about 6,200 people after Parscale had bragged that more than a million people had requested tickets. The president was furious.

The shakeup injected familiar turmoil to Trump’s 2020 campaign, which had so far largely avoided the regular staff churn that dominated the president’s 2016 campaign and his White House. It comes as Trump has been struggling in his reelection campaign against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as the country faces health and economic crises during a pandemic that has killed more than 135,000 Americans.

The staff change was not expected to alter the day-to-day running of the campaign. News of the shuffle was delivered to Parscale on Wednesday afternoon by White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Parscale, a political novice, ran Trump’s digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory that year. Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and serving as Trump’s national field director in 2016.

Parscale had been increasingly sidelined in the weeks since the Tulsa rally and as the president's public and private poll numbers have taken a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic. Speculation had been rampant about who might be promoted to lead the operation, with names like former Trump strategist Steve Bannon floated.

Parscale is a close ally of Kushner, who wields ultimate control over the campaign. A Florida resident, he had not been a regular presence of late in the campaign's Arlington, Virginia, headquarters, sparking some resentments among staffers.

Rather than parting ways completely, Parscale was retained in part because of the difficulty the campaign would have faced in rebuilding its digital advertising operation so close to the Nov. 3 general election. While the Republican National Committee owned most of the campaign's data, voter modeling and outreach tools, Parscale ran most of the microtargeted online advertising that Trump aides believed were key in 2016.

Parscale’s digital advertising firm was among the campaign’s most significant vendors, and some in Trump’s orbit have alleged that the former campaign manager was profiting off the president’s reelection. Parscale has repeatedly denied the claims.

Trump has been pressed by allies in recent months to expand his political circle and more forcefully define his run against Biden. Last month, Trump announced a promotion for Stepien and returned former communications chief Jason Miller to his campaign, taking away some of Parscale's clout and influence.

Biden also shuffled his campaign team, albeit much earlier in the cycle, amid a disastrous stretch in his campaign. For Biden, the moves marked genuine shakeups that expanded and changed how his campaign operated.

Biden elevated Anita Dunn, effectively displacing his first campaign manager, Greg Schultz, after a fourth-place Iowa finish and after he was already headed for a second embarrassing finish in New Hampshire. Dunn had joined Biden at the outset of his campaign after having served President Barack Obama as a top communications adviser.

With Dunn’s urging, Biden hired his current campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, in March after Dunn and others helped resurrect Biden in Nevada and South Carolina and put him on the path to the nomination. Schultz is now at the Democratic National Committee, helping lead the joint battleground strategy among the national party, the Biden campaign and state parties.

___

Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in New York and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Disney reopens Epcot and Hollywood Studios after 4 months

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
All Disney parks now require reservations and social distancing. Visitors and employees need temperature checks upon entering and must wear masks.

Regional

Virginia adopts first-in-the-nation pandemic workplace safety rules

Updated: 47 minutes ago
While business groups generally opposed the new rules, labor unions and other advocates lauded the effort, saying they hope other states follow suit.

National

Supreme Court clears way for 2nd federal execution this week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Michael Balsamo and Michael Tarm
Purkey was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a 16-year-old girl and using a claw hammer to kill an 80-year-old woman who suffered from polio.

Regional

Virginia Tech professor creates surface coating that inactivates virus that causes COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
William Ducker, a chemical engineering professor, has been working since mid-March to develop the coating that when painted on objects will inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

News

Eastern Kentucky restaurant shutting down “indefinitely” later this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Restaurants are still operating at a limited capacity as businesses continue to re-open across the state.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Police investigating after tech CEO found dismembered in NYC condo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police are looking into Fahim Saleh's business practices after he was found murdered. They believe the crime may have stemmed from a work dispute.

National

Suspect turns himself in as Atlanta mourns 8-year-old killed in shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Julian Conley, 19, is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. He and his attorney say he did not shoot the girl.

Forecast

Another hot day ahead, chances for strong storms this afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport both made it into the low 90s yesterday (91 and 93, respectively) and that will likely be the case on Thursday.

National

GRAPHIC: Police body cam footage reveals moments before George Floyd's death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired over the incident. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter, while the other three former officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

National

Live worm removed from woman’s tonsil at Japanese hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 25-year-old patient was experiencing throat pain and irritation. Her symptoms improved after the worm was removed.

News

Five years later, Johnson County remembers the 2015 flood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure recalls the flood of 2015.