Trashbag of marijuana lands Floyd County man in jail

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested in Pikeville Wednesday when the Pikeville Police Department found a trashbag of marijuana on a person during a traffic stop.

PPD Officer Tony Conn said he pulled over a Jeep with no visible tags. Conn said the officers smelled marijuana immediately and asked to search the Jeep. He said Cody Howell, 23, of Grethel, was in the passenger’s seat.

According to police, Howell pulled a trash bag containing marijuana out of the leg of his shorts. The bag was later weighed and found to contain five ounces of marijuana.

“That is not a personal-use amount of marijuana,” said Conn. “That amount and the state it’s in tells myself and the drug officers her that it’s very fresh. It’s not been cut long.”

He said a firearm was also found during the search, but it did not come up in the system and was released back to the driver of the vehicle.

