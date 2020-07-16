Advertisement

Trashbag of marijuana lands Floyd County man in jail

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested in Pikeville Wednesday when the Pikeville Police Department found a trashbag of marijuana on a person during a traffic stop.

PPD Officer Tony Conn said he pulled over a Jeep with no visible tags. Conn said the officers smelled marijuana immediately and asked to search the Jeep. He said Cody Howell, 23, of Grethel, was in the passenger’s seat.

According to police, Howell pulled a trash bag containing marijuana out of the leg of his shorts. The bag was later weighed and found to contain five ounces of marijuana.

“That is not a personal-use amount of marijuana,” said Conn. “That amount and the state it’s in tells myself and the drug officers her that it’s very fresh. It’s not been cut long.”

He said a firearm was also found during the search, but it did not come up in the system and was released back to the driver of the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

“It was a little unsettling.” Fans talk about attending largest sporting event since pandemic

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the NASCAR All-Star race in front of 30,000 fans.

News

Fans react to NASCAR All-Star race

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

2020 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced Thursday that the 2020 festival is canceled.

News

Lawrence County teen pursues his love for performing

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Trashbag of marijuana lands Floyd Co. man in jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana.

Latest News

News

Wesley Hook Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
Krystle Williams turned herself into Fayette County police Wednesday.

News

From Dollywood to Hollywood: Lawrence County teen pursues his love for performing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Shawn Wesley Thacker started on the mountain stages and is moving on to the movie screens.

News

NASCAR All-star Race 4 pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted 30,000 fans for the All-star race

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens 2 of Kentucky’s first 100 bed treatment facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
When ARC was founded, there was an IMD Exclusion only allowing 16 beds per facility, but after federal and state government waved those limitations they are opening 100 plus bed centers.

News

Chief of Middlesboro Police Department set to retire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
During his 20 year career, Busic has had memorable moments with his department.