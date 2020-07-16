Southwest Virginia school board votes to delay start of school year

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – Lee County Public Schools will start school two weeks later than originally planned and students will receive instruction in a different manner this year.

According to a release from LCPS, the Lee County School Board met Wednesday night and voted to start the school year on August 20, instead of August 6.

The county is right across the state line from Harlan County, which now has more than 100 cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday morning, Lee County officials reported 26 cases.

200-day staff will report for work on August 10.

School district officials say they will be working on an amended calendar that will be presented to the school board on August 13.

The school board also voted to amend the education plan to allow student Pre-K through 12th Grade to attend school in two groups.

One group will meet for instruction on Monday and Tuesday, while the second group meets on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays will be dedicated to remote learning, professional development and extra cleaning, according to the release.

The finalized, approved plan will be available on Friday, July 17 with the changes noted.

A survey on remote learning will be sent out to parents shortly, according to LCPS.

Staff will also receive their own survey inquiring about their intentions to either work in-person or through remote options.