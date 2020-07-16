Advertisement

Southwest Virginia school board votes to delay start of school year

School Reopening Concerns
School Reopening Concerns(MGN)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – Lee County Public Schools will start school two weeks later than originally planned and students will receive instruction in a different manner this year.

According to a release from LCPS, the Lee County School Board met Wednesday night and voted to start the school year on August 20, instead of August 6.

The county is right across the state line from Harlan County, which now has more than 100 cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday morning, Lee County officials reported 26 cases.

200-day staff will report for work on August 10.

School district officials say they will be working on an amended calendar that will be presented to the school board on August 13.

The school board also voted to amend the education plan to allow student Pre-K through 12th Grade to attend school in two groups.

One group will meet for instruction on Monday and Tuesday, while the second group meets on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays will be dedicated to remote learning, professional development and extra cleaning, according to the release.

The finalized, approved plan will be available on Friday, July 17 with the changes noted.

A survey on remote learning will be sent out to parents shortly, according to LCPS.

Staff will also receive their own survey inquiring about their intentions to either work in-person or through remote options.

Latest News

News

Police asking for help to identify suspect in theft case

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Officers are searching for a man captured in surveillance video from the store.

State

Gov. Beshear: Attorney General asks Boone Co. judge to void COVID-19 rules, regulations

Updated: 1 hour ago
A hearing was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Boone County Justice Center.

News

Congressman Rogers announces funding to promote tourism across the region

Updated: 1 hours ago
Congressman Hal Rogers applauded PRIDE in receiving grant for a possible National Heritage Area in the state of Kentucky.

Regional

VDH: Third COVID-19 related death reported in Wise County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Virginia Department of Health also reported five new cases of COVID-19 in WYMT’s coverage area counties in Southwest Virginia on Thursday.

Latest News

National

CBS releases fall lineup, Survivor on hold for now

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In a news release from the network, producers for “Survivor” say they continue to work with officials in Fiji on when to start production on the new season, due to the coronavirus.

Regional

Virginia adopts first-in-the-nation pandemic workplace safety rules

Updated: 9 hours ago
While business groups generally opposed the new rules, labor unions and other advocates lauded the effort, saying they hope other states follow suit.

Regional

Virginia Tech professor creates surface coating that inactivates virus that causes COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
William Ducker, a chemical engineering professor, has been working since mid-March to develop the coating that when painted on objects will inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

News

Eastern Kentucky restaurant shutting down “indefinitely” later this week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Restaurants are still operating at a limited capacity as businesses continue to re-open across the state.

Forecast

Another hot day ahead, chances for strong storms this afternoon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport both made it into the low 90s yesterday (91 and 93, respectively) and that will likely be the case on Thursday.

News

Five years later, Johnson County remembers the 2015 flood

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure recalls the flood of 2015.