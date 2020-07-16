Pulaski County cheerleader makes Kentucky Cheer team

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since she was three years old, Rylee Hornsby always wanted to wear Kentucky blue.

“I’ve always wanted to cheer at Kentucky since I was tiny. I wanted to be on the sidelines and cheer on the cats,” said Rylee Hornsby, UK Cheerleader.

On Friday, she got the news she has been waiting for, her chance to cheer with some of the best in the country.

“It’s just an amazing feeling honestly. I’ve known I’ve always wanted to do that so it just feels great to finally have the opportunity and finally be a Kentucky cheerleader,” added Hornsby.

However, this year’s tryouts were a little different, with each cheerleader having to submit a series of videos, instead of the normal in-person tryout.

“They gave us four tumbling passes to show off and it is kinda hard to pick just four since I’ve been tumbling forever,” said Hornsby.

Without winning a national title at Pulaski County in 2019, she might not be wearing Kentucky blue this fall.

“High school cheerleading, some schools only do sideline, but we are more serious and we do UCA competition and that’s exactly what Kentucky does so I think it gets me ready for what they do,” added Hornsby.

Her coach and her team at Pulaski County High School, could not be more proud of the newest member of Big Blue Nation.

“I truly could not think of a more deserving athlete than Rylee. She’s full of hard work and determination and truly she’s the epitome of what you want in a student-athlete,” said Aislynn Frei, Pulaski County’s Head Cheer Coach.

Hornsby moves onto campus on August 8th, and she said practices will start soon after.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.