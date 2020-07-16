Advertisement

Pregnant mother and unborn child die in crash

It happened on Wednesday just after 2 p.m. near Trace Creek Road on the Grayson Spur of the AA Highway.
It happened on Wednesday just after 2 p.m. near Trace Creek Road on the Grayson Spur of the AA Highway.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother and her unborn child were killed after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened on Wednesday just after 2 p.m. near Trace Creek Road on the Grayson Spur of the AA Highway.

According to DK Brown with the Lewis County Herald, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Deputies say a 2000 Yukon was heading north when the driver attempted to pass a tractor trailer.

Sheriff Johnny Bivens says as the Yukon pulled into the oncoming lane to pass, the driver noticed a UPS delivery truck and steered back toward the northbound lane and lost control. That’s when the Yukon went back across the southbound lane and collided with the UPS truck.

Investigators say a passenger in the Yukon, Sarah Wade, 43, from Charleston, West Virginia, was taken to the hospital where an emergency cesarean section was performed to deliver her child. Deputies say her child passed away.

Wade was taken to another hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Yukon and the driver of the UPS truck received minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

