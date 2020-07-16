Police asking for help to identify suspect in theft case
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police are searching for a man who they believe is a suspect in a theft by deception case at WD Bryant Hardware Store.
If you have seen or know anything about the suspect in the pictures below, you are encouraged to call or text their tip line at 606-215-6239 or call 606-528-1122.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.