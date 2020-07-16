Advertisement

NCAA approves bowl eligibility adjustment for FCS victories

Major college football teams will be permitted to count two victories against second-tier Division I teams toward bowl eligibility this season.
Kentucky nose tackle Quinton Bohanna (95) celebrates after his team stopped a Vanderbilt drive in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) - Major college football teams will be permitted to count two victories against second-tier Division I teams toward bowl eligibility this season.

The NCAA Division I Council’s blanket waiver loosens current rules that allow Football Bowl Subdivision teams to count only one victory against Football Championship Subdivision schools toward bowl eligibility.

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing they will play only conference games this season to deal with the threat of COVID-19 disruptions, it has left holes in many FBS teams’ schedules.

The NCAA’s waiver provides teams the flexibility to schedule second-tier Division I opponents without risking bowl eligibility.

The waiver, approved Wednesday, also adjusts the percentage of maximum available scholarships an FCS opponent must use for it to be counted toward bowl eligibility from a 90% two-year rolling average to 80%.

To be bowl eligible in the FBS, a team must win at least as many games as it loses. Normally that means a minimum record of 6-6 in a typical 12-game schedule.

