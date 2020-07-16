Advertisement

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Fans wait for the start of a NASCAR All-Star Open auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Fans wait for the start of a NASCAR All-Star Open auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Clint Bowyer hopped off his pit stand at Bristol Motor Speedway to learn he’d won the fan vote to advance into NASCAR’s All-Star race — an announcement met by a roar from the grandstands.

It wasn't the raucous ovation typically heard in Thunder Valley, but after four months of near silence, it was better than nothing.

Up to 30,000 fans were allowed to attend Wednesday night's race, NASCAR's largest with spectators since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in March. Attendance figures were not released, but it appeared at least 20,000 spectators were socially distanced throughout the grandstands — making it the largest sporting event in the United States since winter.

"It damn sure feels good to have the fans back at the track," Bowyer said.

Chase Elliott, NASCAR's most popular driver, won the race and celebrated to chants of "USA! USA!" from the crowd.

IndyCar raced last weekend at Road America in Wisconsin and there was no limit on tickets sold to the event held on a 4-mile road course. Crowd estimates for that event have been around 10,000 spectators.

Driver introductions were held for the first time since racing resumed May 17, although the usual over-the-top festivities were toned down. Drivers for the All-Star event typically walked out on a stage with their team but on Wednesday night they stood next to their cars and waved to the crowd as they were introduced.

The All-Star Race was moved from Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time since its 1985 inception because Tennessee officials allowed Speedway Motorsports to sell a percentage of its seats. North Carolina, where the race was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway its first year and every year since 1987, would not authorize spectators.

Bristol, dubbed "The Last Great Colosseum," can hold about 140,000 people, meaning it would be 79% empty even with a sellout crowd of 30,000. Masks were only required upon entrance. Fans were told they could remove them once in their seats.

Tickets were on sale through Tuesday evening and still available on Bristol's website until the deadline. The speedway is privately owned and attendance figures are not required to be released.

Concession stands were open, but typical shopping opportunities were limited and independent street-side souvenir stands along Speedway Boulevard hawked driver items and even a few Confederate flags.

As fans arrived, they were greeted by a plane flying over the Tennessee track that was pulling a banner of the Confederate flag.

NASCAR in June banned the flag at its events, but protesters at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama paraded past the main entrance waving them from their vehicles. A plane also flew over the speedway that day with a flag that read "Defund NASCAR," a play on the "defund the police" slogan of some protesting racial injustice.

President Donald Trump has criticized NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag, blaming the decision for the sport's "low ratings," although TV ratings for NASCAR have been up since racing resumed.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans of Columbia, Tennessee, claimed it had paid for the banner over Talladega. The one flying over Bristol Motor Speedway listed only the group's website.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Disney reopens Epcot and Hollywood Studios after 4 months

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
All Disney parks now require reservations and social distancing. Visitors and employees need temperature checks upon entering and must wear masks.

Regional

Virginia adopts first-in-the-nation pandemic workplace safety rules

Updated: 47 minutes ago
While business groups generally opposed the new rules, labor unions and other advocates lauded the effort, saying they hope other states follow suit.

National

Supreme Court clears way for 2nd federal execution this week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Michael Balsamo and Michael Tarm
Purkey was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a 16-year-old girl and using a claw hammer to kill an 80-year-old woman who suffered from polio.

Regional

Virginia Tech professor creates surface coating that inactivates virus that causes COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
William Ducker, a chemical engineering professor, has been working since mid-March to develop the coating that when painted on objects will inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

News

Eastern Kentucky restaurant shutting down “indefinitely” later this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Restaurants are still operating at a limited capacity as businesses continue to re-open across the state.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Police investigating after tech CEO found dismembered in NYC condo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police are looking into Fahim Saleh's business practices after he was found murdered. They believe the crime may have stemmed from a work dispute.

National

Suspect turns himself in as Atlanta mourns 8-year-old killed in shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Julian Conley, 19, is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. He and his attorney say he did not shoot the girl.

Forecast

Another hot day ahead, chances for strong storms this afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport both made it into the low 90s yesterday (91 and 93, respectively) and that will likely be the case on Thursday.

National

GRAPHIC: Police body cam footage reveals moments before George Floyd's death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired over the incident. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter, while the other three former officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

National

Live worm removed from woman’s tonsil at Japanese hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 25-year-old patient was experiencing throat pain and irritation. Her symptoms improved after the worm was removed.

News

Five years later, Johnson County remembers the 2015 flood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure recalls the flood of 2015.