More storms Friday, hot and humid conditions continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More storms move in Friday as a cold front moves into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A few stronger storms are possible this evening as the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds with just a few of the storms expected to pop up. Tonight we’ll start to dry out and see temperatures drop into the lower 70s.

Friday that cold front will move closer to the mountains providing a better chance for some scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 70.

The Weekend

That cold front should start to move out of here by the weekend and right now we look mostly dry! A few scattered storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

It’ll feel hotter than the lower 90s with the humidity this weekend! Take breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water if you are planning to spend a lot of time outside.

Extended Forecast

The heat and humidity continue into the new week. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with sunny skies.

Right now it looks like we’ll remain on the drier side Monday and Tuesday with more scattered storms moving in Wednesday and Thursday. We could be looking at a slight cool down by Thursday as well.

