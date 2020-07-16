Advertisement

Local health departments reported new COVID-19 cases, new deaths Thursday

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The Knox County Health Department reported seven new cases and two new deaths at Christian Health Center in Corbin.

The Bell County Health Department also reported the county’s first death Thursday.

The Pike County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the county total to 143. Out of the 143 cases, 28 are active, three have died and 112 have recovered. The new cases include a 46-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, a 59-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 42-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, a 58-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman.

Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed 13 new cases. The new cases include a 43-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Lee County, a case under the age of 18 in Letcher County, a 35-year-old woman from Owsley County, a 25-year-old man, a 61-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman, a 79-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman, a case under the age of 18 and a pediatric case from Perry County. The health department also reported 31 new recovered cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported for new cases, one probable and four recovered cases in Clay County. Rockcastle County had one new confirmed case and two probable.

The Laurel County Health Department reported nine new cases, one of which is in the hospital. The new cases include a 38-year-old woman, a 13-year-old man, a 41-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, a 57-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman. The health department also reported six new recovered cases.

