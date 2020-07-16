“It was a little unsettling.” Fans talk about attending largest sporting event since pandemic

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For just the second time since its inception, the NASCAR All-star race was held outside of Charlotte Motor Speedway Wednesday Night.

Bristol Motor Speedway became the first track other than the one in NASCAR’s back yard to host the race since 1986 when the race was held in Atlanta.

Part of the reason for the move in 2020 was Charlotte’s restrictions as North Carolina continues to fight the pandemic. Moving the race to Tennessee allowed NASCAR to open the gates for fans. The sport has allowed spectators a few times since the pandemic, but Wednesday night was the largest in-person crowd for a sporting event since March 15th.

Bristol, who seats 162,000 fans, presold up to 30,000 tickets for Wednesday’s one million dollars to win event. Protocols like wearing masks in the concourse, spacing out for social distancing and even designated arrival and departure times for fans were put into place.

A group from London, Kentucky attended the race.

“Just the smell those fumes again live at the track. You love the feeling,” said Tyler Crawford.

Nick Broughton, his girlfriend, Tyler Crawford and Matt Hacker made the trip.

“I feel pretty comfortable for the most part but it was just the fact that you knew you were there during a pandemic was kind of an unsettling feeling a little bit,” said Nick Broughton.

The fans said the protocols worked at first but once inside the track, it was hard to enforce.

“Going in I felt like they had it more under control and then it’s like once you got through the gate it was just have at it,” said Broughton.

“I went out to the concessions to her three times maybe 20 percent of the people had masks,” said Hacker.

The group still thinks Wednesday’s event is a step in the right director for more spectators at events.

“I think we could but we have to start actually in forcing it instead of just putting it on paper outside the track and calling that social distancing,” said Crawford.

