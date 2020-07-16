Advertisement

Harlan County Schools announce reopening plan

Officials with Harlan County Schools have released the district's fall reopening plan.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County School Superintendent Brett Roark announced the school’s reopening plan Thursday.

When Harlan County Schools reopen for the school year on August 31, parents and students have two options. Students who select in-person attendance will attend school on a Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday rotation, with Friday’s being a “choice day” for students that need additional teacher support.

Students may also elect to use all-virtual instruction through a platform supported by Harlan County teachers. Students will still be able to communicate and receive support from their teachers as necessary.

Harlan County Schools has a question and answer guide on their website, that is available here.

The district is also asking families to complete a survey indicating their preferred choice so that school officials may prepare for students to return. That survey is available at each school, the Harlan County Schools Central Office, or online here.

