Advertisement

From Dollywood to Hollywood: Lawrence County teen pursues his love for performing

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shawn Weston Thacker has big dreams. And he is well on his way to making them happen.

“It’s good to get started in local theatre and stuff. Because it’s always a good experience,” Thacker said.

The 14-year-old performer has been acting since he was young. He got his start with Junior Pros at the Mountain Arts Center and, at the age of nine, he found representation to turn the passion into a career.

“My dad heard an ad on the radio for a talent showcase called “The Arts.” And I auditioned and they chose me to go to Orlando Florida. And I auditioned in from of dozens of talent agents,” Thacker said.

Thacker signed with Heyman Talent Agency and started his work at Dollywood, taking center stage for two years of Christmas productions.

“I was in a theatre play down there for two Christmas seasons: ‘O Holy Night.’ I was the lead in that- a main role- and that was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was a lot of fun having Dolly Parton as your first boss.”

These days, his stage looks more like a television set. He has worked on projects like CW’s D.C. Stargirl, NBC’s Council of Dads, and the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

“And a horror movie that comes out sometime this year,” said Thacker. “And, I can’t say, but a Marvel movie and a DC movie.”

Thacker loves being a featured actor, and it has added a nice list to his IMDb page. But he hopes his time in the background will lead to more demanding roles, like Broadway and “to be the lead in a movie.”

To keep up with his work, head over to his Facebook page or Instagram account.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

“It was a little unsettling.” Fans talk about attending largest sporting event since pandemic

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the NASCAR All-Star race in front of 30,000 fans.

News

Fans react to NASCAR All-Star race

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

2020 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced Thursday that the 2020 festival is canceled.

News

Lawrence County teen pursues his love for performing

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Trashbag of marijuana lands Floyd Co. man in jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana.

Latest News

News

Wesley Hook Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
Krystle Williams turned herself into Fayette County police Wednesday.

News

Trashbag of marijuana lands Floyd County man in jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
A traffic stop on Hambley Boulevard found a passenger holding five ounces of marijuana.

News

NASCAR All-star Race 4 pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted 30,000 fans for the All-star race

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens 2 of Kentucky’s first 100 bed treatment facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
When ARC was founded, there was an IMD Exclusion only allowing 16 beds per facility, but after federal and state government waved those limitations they are opening 100 plus bed centers.

News

Chief of Middlesboro Police Department set to retire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
During his 20 year career, Busic has had memorable moments with his department.