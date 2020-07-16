Advertisement

Five years later, Johnson County remembers the 2015 flood

Four people were killed in the flood that poured through Johnson County in 2015.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -On July 13, 2015, Johnson County was hit with a flood that changed lives forever. The community came together after floodwaters destroyed homes, ruined businesses, and killed four people.

“It was a very devastating flood,” said Emergency Management Director Gary McClure. “We had probably about 500 homes and families that were affected in one way or another.”He said the flooding was unlike anything the area has seen. Though there was a flood in the ’70s, it did not have the same impact.

“In this event, we had four fatalities. And about 15 people that were injured,” McClure said.

Herbert Eddie May, Willa Mae Pennington, Scott Johnson, and Richard Blair were all killed in the flood.”It took about five days to recover those four bodies,” said McClure.

He said the community mourned together and moved forward together, but the people of Johnson County have not forgotten the loss they suffered.

McClure said the flooding has forever marked many people and has helped the emergency teams feel more prepared while also pushing people to be more aware of the forecasts during severe weather.

