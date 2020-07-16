Advertisement

Ex-Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison on sex crime charge

A former Miss Kentucky who is a teacher in West Virginia has been charged with sending nude pictures to a 15-year-old former student. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
A former Miss Kentucky who is a teacher in West Virginia has been charged with sending nude pictures to a 15-year-old former student. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former Miss Kentucky who admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a teenage student when she was working as a West Virginia school teacher has been sentenced to prison.

News outlets report 29-year-old Ramsey BethAnn Bearse received her two-year sentence in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The former middle school educator pleaded guilty to one count of possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct in 2019.

Authorities said Bearse admitted to exchanging photos with the student on Snapchat between August and October 2018.

Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 in the Miss America pageant. She said Tuesday that she accepted “full responsibility” for her actions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

