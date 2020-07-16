Eastern Kentucky restaurant shutting down “indefinitely” later this week
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A restaurant in Pikeville will shut down operations for the foreseeable future Friday night.
In a post on their Facebook page early Thursday morning, officials with the Golden Corral location on Cassidy Boulevard said the COVID-19 outbreak has taken a toll on business, leading to the closing.
Restaurants are still operating at a limited capacity as businesses continue to re-open across the state.
Officials thanked all their customers from the last three years since they opened for their loyalty in the post.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.