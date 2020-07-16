COVID 19 ends another festival’s run

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -

2020 would have marked the 38th year of the Mountain Heritage Festival in Whitesburg.

The board of the festival met for months thinking of ways they could still hold the festival while not contributing to the spread of COVID 19.

“But, there was no feasible way to do it. We talked about a plan of action how maybe we could work it with the extra hand washing stations one way in the tent one way out but it just couldn’t do it not and, not to do it in a way it would be safe for everyone,” said Lee Adams, chairwoman of the Mountain Heritage Festival Committee.

The festival welcomes non-profits to run booths in order to make money for their causes.

”We pride ourselves being a festival that only allows non-profits to have food booths and such, and it’s going to be sad for them also,” said Adams.

This year is not a complete washout, however. Organizers plan to hold some events virtually to still get a little of what people enjoy.

”We probably will do a virtual photo contest, the dog contest, things like that. It won’t be like being here in town but we may do some things virtually,” said Adams.

While not completely the same they will also sell t-shirts to commemorate what would have been the 38th year. Hoping to bring it back in 2021, and make it better than ever.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.