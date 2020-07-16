Corbin man accused of stealing church cameras arrested

Corbin, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man accused of stealing surveillance cameras from a church in Corbin.

29-year-old Jeffrey Todd Queen was arrested Wednesday. Police have been searching for him since June 17, when Knox County deputies responded to a report of surveillance cameras being removed from Sojourn Baptist Church on Moore Hill Avenue.

After Sheriff Mike Smith received a tip on Queen’s location, he was arrested at an abandoned mobile home. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or evading police, littering, and possession of burglary tools.

Queen is being held at the Knox County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

